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AFC Bournemouth v Everton - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

A late goal steals it for Bournemouth, and Hull City add to Lampard's woes

Coventry City vs Hull City
Coventry City
Hull City
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
AFC Bournemouth
Everton
England

Two thrilling encounters

The Premier League's second round served up a thrilling 1-1 draw between Bournemouth and Everton on Saturday, while Hull City ground out a valuable single-goal win away at Coventry City. Both matches turned on late drama.

Bournemouth bossed long spells of the first game. Alex Scott made that dominance count in the 41st minute, finishing off a decisive pass from Evanilson to send the hosts in a goal to the good at the break.

The lead held right into stoppage time. Then James Tarkowski struck in the 91st minute, snatching an equaliser that denied Bournemouth victory and handed Everton a precious point on the road.

Over at the second fixture, Hull City had to wait until the closing stages to see off hosts Coventry City. The game stayed goalless until the 82nd minute.

Liam Millar broke the deadlock for Hull, latching onto a well-worked pass from Mohamed Belloumi to grab three vital points. Coventry pushed for a leveller in the minutes that remained but came up short, suffering their first defeat of the season.

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