Gary Neville, the Manchester United legend, has warned that the continuing conviction of Manchester City "is very bad for the Premier League" following their stunning win over Liverpool.

The former Manchester United defender admitted he can't praise City's performance without the uncertainty over the club's future creeping into his thoughts.

Enzo Maresca's side won 3-0 at Anfield to keep their perfect start to the Premier League season intact.

Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki all scored after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the second half.

City's win arrived against a chaotic backdrop. The Etihad club have been found guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules across a nine-season period.

An appeal has been lodged and the outcome is pending, with severe sanctions still on the table.

Neville reckons that uncertainty casts a huge shadow over English football.

Speaking on "Sky Sports", he said: "Winning at Anfield is extremely difficult, and we must praise them without any hesitation or doubt."

He continued: "But there is that thing going around in your mind, which is that they did a brilliant job here today. Obviously they controlled the game in the last 20 minutes from the red card. They held out."

What worries Neville most is what follows if the guilty verdict stands in the coming months.

He added: "If these guilty verdicts are confirmed in January or February, Manchester City will not be in the position they are in now, and there will be a huge cloud hanging over the entire league."

He went on: "And that is not good for the Premier League at the moment. That is what I realised today. This is very bad for the Premier League, and it will go on for several months."

Anfield gave Manchester City a hostile reception, with Liverpool supporters raising banners and chanting about the financial scandal.

None of it distracted Maresca's men. A sixth straight league win took them three points clear at the top.