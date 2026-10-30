A historic revolution: the American league abandons its tradition and adopts the European model

Major League Soccer is turning the page on nearly three decades of tradition. The competition has confirmed a sweeping change to its format from 2027, abandoning the single-calendar-year season in favour of the schedule used across Europe's major leagues. The aim is to bring American football in line with the global market.

Since its launch in 1996, the American league has run its seasons from February to December. The new system changes all that. It kicks off in July 2027, with the opening campaign running until May 2028, making it the first season in the competition's history to span two calendar years, according to the competition's official website.

Players and coaching staff will get a summer break in June once the season ends, mirroring the European model. The switch also brings two transfer windows, summer and winter, synced with the key dates of the European market.

For stars such as Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski, it means a rhythm far closer to the one they knew in Europe.

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A transitional season to avoid a break in competitions

There's a catch before the full move. MLS will stage a short transitional season from February to May 2027, bridging the gap between the end of the 2026 campaign and the dawn of the new era in July.

Under the announced system, the transitional season begins on 19 February 2027 and runs until 8 May. All 30 teams take part, split into two groups. Each side plays 14 matches, seven at home and seven away, before the qualifiers advance to the knockout stage.

A new system to decide the title

Finish in the top eight of your group and you're through. The knockout rounds follow in May, with the exact dates to be confirmed.

Organisers have pencilled in the final for the Memorial Day weekend, on 31 May 2027. That closes the transitional season before the first full campaign under the European calendar launches in July.

It's a historic shift for the American league, reshaping both its identity and its calendar. Above all, it signals a push to tie MLS more tightly to the global game, in match dates and transfer windows alike.