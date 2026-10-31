Kylian Mbappé Kylian Mbappé lit up the Clásico. Two goals at the Camp Nou fired Real Madrid to victory over Barcelona, another brace to add to his growing record against the Catalans.

That double took the French star to 14 goals against Barcelona in his professional career. It also carried him past 100 goals in a Real Madrid shirt, a landmark he reached at the start of his third season with the club.

He isn't done. Mbappé has scored 14 times this season, 11 of them in La Liga, keeping him firmly in the race for both the division's top scorer prize and the European Golden Boot.

Ahead of the trip to Racing, a fresh challenge awaits: keeping his flawless record against every team he has faced in La Liga.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "As", Mbappé has scored 67 goals in a Real Madrid shirt across 75 La Liga matches. He has faced 23 teams in the competition and found the net against every single one of them.

He didn't fail against Málaga in the third round, the first of three newly promoted sides Real Madrid came up against. In the sixth round he scored against Elche, the only team he had drawn a blank against up to that point.

Racing are next, the 24th different team he will meet in La Liga, with Deportivo to follow immediately afterwards and before Christmas.

To keep his perfect record intact, Mbappé needs to score against both.

Real Sociedad sit top of his list of favourite opponents, with seven goals in four matches.

Next come Barcelona, six goals across four Clásicos. Alongside Sunday's brace, he netted in Real Madrid's 2-1 win last season at the Santiago Bernabéu, and bagged a hat-trick against the Catalans two seasons ago at the Montjuïc stadium.

Villarreal and Sevilla have each shipped five goals to the Frenchman. At the other end of the scale, Mbappé has managed only one apiece against Málaga, Elche and Real Mallorca. Mallorca have proved the toughest nut to crack, holding him to a single goal across four meetings.

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Scoring streak

Mbappé came back from the last international break flying. Six goals and an assist in Real Madrid's last five matches tell the story.

One of his shots clattered the post against Villarreal, his first game back, but the goals kept flowing after that.

He struck against Roma, then grabbed a brace against Sevilla, where his opener ranks as his finest Real Madrid goal to date. A goal and an assist followed against Leipzig, before that fresh double drove the club to victory in the Clásico.

Four times he has opened the scoring, against Real Sociedad, Inter Milan, Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona. He also netted Real Madrid's first goal against Roma, levelling after De Ron had put the hosts ahead.

Strip out those goals and Real Madrid would have dropped seven points in La Liga and four in the Champions League.

The numbers lay bare just how much faith José Mourinho has placed in him. No player has clocked more minutes under the Portuguese coach, with Mbappé racking up 1,161.

He has started every match. Mourinho has hauled him off just three times, leaving him absent for a grand total of nine minutes.

On Sunday, Mbappé will be out to extend that perfect record and keep his grip on all 24 teams he has faced in La Liga, without exception.