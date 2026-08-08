Trabzonspor are already reaping the rewards of signing Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, just hours after completing the deal. The Turkish club have announced a historic record in season ticket sales for the new campaign.

On Saturday, Trabzonspor confirmed that season tickets sold for the 2026-2027 campaign had reached 18,000, the highest figure in the club's history. It's an early sign of the enthusiasm Salah's arrival has stirred among the fans.

A new record in Trabzonspor's history

The Turkish club posted on its official account: "Some numbers are not just about figures, there are numbers that tell the story of a city's belief, a sense of belonging, and the strength of a community united as one entity."

It added: "Today, the name of this number is 18,000. By reaching 18,000 season tickets for the 2026-2027 season, we have broken the historic record for the highest season ticket sales in our club's history."

According to Trabzonspor, this achievement came through "sound planning, collective wisdom, patience, and hearts that believe in the same goal". The club then set a fresh target of 25,000 season tickets.

Salah ignites the fans' enthusiasm

The milestone landed just hours after Trabzonspor wrapped up the signing of Mohamed Salah, a huge deal that has raised the ambitions of the club and its fans ahead of the new season.

Separating the impact of the deal from the other factors behind the fan turnout isn't easy. But the striking coincidence between Salah's announcement and the new record hands the transfer an early commercial and popular boost.

Few names have been linked with Trabzonspor as prominently in recent years, and his arrival is expected to give the Turkish club a major lift both on the terraces and in marketing.

Salah is yet to feature in the Trabzon shirt. He is set to begin his journey with the team against Kasimpasa next Saturday in the opening round of the Turkish league's new 2026-2027 season.