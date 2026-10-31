Diego Simeone had plenty to be thankful for after equalling Luis Aragones's record as the manager with the most wins in La Liga history. The Atletico Madrid boss insisted the milestone would have been impossible without the club's backing and the commitment of his players over the years.

The Argentine drew level with Aragones, the man who has long held the record for the most wins by a manager in La Liga.

Simeone has now won 345 of his 565 La Liga matches, drawing 123 and losing 98, to match Aragones's tally of 344 wins from 756 games. Those numbers speak to the remarkable consistency he has shown across his years in charge of Atletico.

Speaking after the win over Levante, Simeone reflected on the record and was quick to share the credit, framing it as the product of 15 years of collective graft inside the club.

"I don't feel that this achievement is mine alone, it is a shared achievement," he said. "I remember the moment when Miguel Angel Gil thought of me, even though I had no experience in Europe apart from my time at Catania. Without that opportunity and that support, we would not have reached this stage, nor would those who accompanied me."

He added: "All thanks and appreciation to the players. Their commitment and playing according to the plan reinforced my position. I thank them after every match, because staying at one club for 15 years is not an easy thing. I am grateful to everyone, and without them all, I would not have reached this stage."

Turning to the Levante result, Simeone admitted it had been a difficult and gritty start. Jan Oblak's save from a dangerous shot, he said, helped the team work out the opponent's weaknesses before the game opened up, taking in Morton's disallowed goal and Grimaldo's strike.

His side's second-half display drew warm praise. Simeone put it down to the work done on the training ground, singling out Baena's vision and Giuliano's movement while stressing how much the team needs every one of its members.

On the title race, he called the current phase decisive but warned there is still a long way to go. His team take each competition match by match, he said, with a need to stay humble, keep sharpening their performances and build the right partnerships between players.

This squad, he pointed out, has more to offer than those of previous years. Atletico pulled off their latest result without Koke, proof of how collective work can free up the attacking players to show what they can do.

Grimaldo, meanwhile, had convinced the club he was a fit for Atletico's style. Simeone revealed he had sensed the player's desire to join during a conversation between the pair, and explained that his attacking game gives the side the means to break down opposition defences.

He signed off by noting that Grimaldo has taken on penalty duties, voicing his hope the Spaniard can keep up this level despite the tough tests waiting in the matches ahead.