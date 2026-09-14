Fabrizio Romano has revealed a major surprise buried in the contract of Ronald Araujo, the Uruguay defender on loan at Liverpool from Barcelona.

Araujo joined Liverpool last summer on loan from Barcelona after his role shrank under coach Hansi Flick.

Plenty of reports had denied the existence of a purchase option in the deal, insisting the player's future would rest in Barcelona's hands once the season ended.

Romano tells a different story. Liverpool hold an option worth 55 million euros to sign Araujo permanently next summer, correcting the earlier reports that claimed no such clause existed.

The transfer expert told CaughtOffside: "There is a buy option clause for Liverpool, and its value is 55 million euros."

He rates it as one of the most underrated transfers of the summer, adding: "Liverpool are very happy to have signed Ronald Araujo."

Araujo has wasted no time. He became a key player at Anfield, impressing at centre-back and right-back since his loan move.

Barcelona are expected to sanction a permanent sale next year, with the Uruguayan's standing having slipped under Flick before his exit.

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