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Torino FC v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

A heavy blow to Roma ahead of the Real Madrid clash

G. Gasperini
B. Cristante
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
Italy
Spain

Gasperini in trouble

Roma have been dealt a heavy blow just days before their eagerly awaited Champions League clash with Real Madrid. One of their most important midfielders will sit out the next match, and serious doubts now hang over his fitness for the European tie.

Bryan Cristante will miss the trip to Como with a knee injury. His chances of facing Real Madrid look slim too, barring a sudden improvement over the coming days.

According to French website "Foot Mercato", citing "La Gazzetta dello Sport", the Roma captain is suffering from inflammation in his right knee after complaining of lower back pain during the recent international break.

Losing Cristante is a significant blow for Gian Piero Gasperini. The player has nailed down a key midfield role since the start of the season, breaking up play, building attacks and chipping in on set pieces.

Netherlands international Marten de Roon looks the leading candidate to step in. He could make his first start in a Roma shirt, lining up alongside Manu Koné in the middle of the park.



Gasperini is also weighing up another option in Niccolò Pisilli, and he will make his final call according to what the team needs across the next two matches.

Cristante's absence remains a genuine worry with a heavyweight meeting against Real Madrid on the horizon. Gasperini needs all his key men to cope with the attacking and technical quality of the Spanish side.

For now, Roma are monitoring Cristante in the hope of having him back before the European date. One thing is certain: if his absence drags on, it will cost the team a player whose presence and influence have been among Gasperini's sharpest weapons all season.


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