The Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, has reached a crucial stage of assessment. The circumstances and developments surrounding the region are forcing the organising bodies to review their preparations and the options available before the much-anticipated continental event gets under way.

Several reports had pointed to the possibility of a postponement to 2028 until the situation stabilises. Nobody, though, has raised the prospect of stripping Saudi Arabia of the hosting rights.

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Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" revealed that the Asian Football Confederation has not yet taken any decision on postponing the tournament. They are working in coordination with the Saudi federation on the basis that the competition still stands on its scheduled date, while monitoring developments and weighing up their implications for the organisation of the event.

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According to the newspaper, the local organising committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation will meet the relevant parties at the Asian Confederation on 15 November. They will review the situation and assess the latest developments and surrounding circumstances before deciding on the next steps.

Kick-off is set for the period from 7 January to 5 February. The organisers want to press ahead according to the announced schedule, though a different decision remains on the table, depending on what the assessments and discussions at the anticipated meeting produce.