A Gulf state renews its confidence in Infantino's leadership of FIFA

The United Arab Emirates Football Association has backed Gianni Infantino's leadership of FIFA, throwing its weight behind every initiative that serves the national associations.

The show of support followed FIFA's decision to abandon a proposal to sell off a share of the commercial rights to its tournaments, the World Cup chief among them.

That plan had drawn opposition from all corners of the globe. The European Union went furthest, announcing a boycott of the World Cup.

Headed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Football Association welcomed Infantino's decision to withdraw the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" proposal in an official statement posted on its X account.

Scrapping the project serves the international football family and preserves its unity, the statement said, before calling for every proposal to be studied wisely for the good of the game, its fans and its wider community.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak stressed that the UAE Football Association supports initiatives and proposals aimed at driving further development and keeping the international football family together.

The association signed off by renewing its confidence in Infantino's leadership of FIFA.