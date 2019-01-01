'A good opportunity to do more' – Arsenal legend Kanu motivated after political appointment

The football great has promised to advance sports development in his state following his new political role

Nwankwo Kanu has pledged to keep supporting the growth of grassroots sports development in .

The African football great was appointed as Senior Special Assistant on sports matters to Imo State Governor Chukwuemeka Ihedioha.

This role will see the two-time African Footballer of the Year advise Ihedioha on sports-related issues in his state of origin.

Confirming this development to Goal, the former and star assured to serve the public with his wealth of experience.

“This is a good thing for me and a welcome development knowing that Mr. Governor believes in my ability,” he said.

“For me, it’s a good path to thread knowing that I have been an apostle of grassroots sports for long. So this is a very good opportunity to do more.

“In terms of sports development, Imo state will get more and benefit from my wealth of experience.

“Although it will be too early to make promises, I can assure you that I will do everything within my ability to justify this appointment.”

Kanu started his playing career with boyhood club Iwuanyanwu Nationale. There, he won the Nigeria Professional Football League title in 1993 before travelling abroad where he won many accolades including the Uefa .