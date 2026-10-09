Barcelona host Getafe tomorrow, Saturday, at the Spotify Camp Nou in the eighth round of the Spanish La Liga season.

Barça top the table with a perfect 21 points. Getafe sit 11th on 8 points.

According to stats network "Opta", Barcelona have never lost a single one of their 21 home league matches against Getafe, winning 17 and drawing 4.

Only Elche have provided tougher home opposition in the Catalans' unbeaten history: they have faced them 25 times, winning 18 and drawing 7.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 12:30 GET

Getafe, meanwhile, have lost their last 8 away league matches against Barcelona and failed to score in the last 4. That is their worst run of consecutive defeats at the Catalan club's stadium in the first division.

Bordalás's side have also lost all three of their away league games in the 2026-2027 season without scoring. Never before, across their entire history in the competition, have they lost their first three away matches of a season while failing to find the net.

At the other end, Barcelona have scored 31 goals in the league so far. That is the second-best tally for any side after its first 7 matches in a single season, behind Sevilla, who scored 40 in their first 7 matches during the 1940-1941 campaign.

Opta noted: "Djené Dakonam, the Getafe player who has played the greatest number of matches with the club in the first division, with 311 matches, could become the first player to reach 100 wins in the side's shirt in the history of the competition. The player currently has 99 wins."

Hansi Flick has yet to lose to José Bordalás in La Liga, winning 3 and drawing 1 of their four meetings.

No other coach has faced the Barcelona boss this often in the competition without beating him, though he has also played six other managers four times each without defeat.

José Bordalás, for his part, has never won away at Barcelona in the Spanish league, drawing once and losing 7 of his eight visits.

Only Atlético Madrid match that record of away misery for the Getafe coach: he has faced them away eight times too, drawing one and losing 7.