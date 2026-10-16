Real Madrid must find a new solution on the left wing. Vinicius Junior's four-match suspension hands Yan Diomande a golden opportunity to prove he deserves a starting role.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Diomande is the leading candidate to fill the role. He had already begun stealing the spotlight from Vinicius before the controversial incident in which the Brazilian grabbed the hair of Villarreal's Saliba in shocking fashion.

With the path now cleared, Diomande can stake his claim on the left wing, his preferred position, and start justifying the 146 million euros Real Madrid paid to sign him.

One goal and one assist so far. That is the 19-year-old's return, but his minutes have been creeping up, and plenty of voices have started calling for him to replace Vinicius in the starting line-up.

The Clasico: the perfect chance to prove himself

More playing time is coming his way than anyone expected, barring any fresh developments. The Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on 25 October offers Diomande the ideal stage to show what he can do, with matches against Sevilla, Racing and Valencia also waiting.

Real Madrid's calculations have entered a new phase. The fans don't get a vote here. Mourinho does, and he will have to settle his position.



