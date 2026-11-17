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Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan is living through four historic days in his football career, which began with Saudi Arabia in the Qatari capital, Doha.

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Saudi Arabia lost 2-1 to Uzbekistan on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, their second friendly of the current international break.

Al-Buraikan was the bright spot. With Saudi Arabia a goal down, he equalised in the 23rd minute, turning in Ahmed Al-Ghamdi's cross with a fine header.

It was further proof of his excellent recent form for his country: his fourth goal for Saudi Arabia across the last two international breaks.

The Al-Ahli striker finished as top scorer at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Khaleeji 27", with three goals, including one in the final against the UAE, on top of his brace against Oman in the group stage.

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Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah flagged another remarkable milestone. The goal against Uzbekistan was Al-Buraikan's 19th for Saudi Arabia, in 80 appearances.

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That draws him level with three Saudi greats, Nasser Al-Shamrani, Mohammed Al-Shalhoub and Taisir Al-Jassim, each of whom also scored 19 international goals.

He's now just one short of the legendary Youssef Al-Thunayan, who scored 20 international goals for Saudi Arabia, according to Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

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The 26-year-old is closing in on Salem Al-Dawsari, too. The Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia captain is regarded as the current generation's leading scorer with 26 international goals, leaving a gap of just seven.

Eight more international goals would put the Al-Ahli striker among the top 10 scorers in Saudi Arabia's history.

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Al-Nassr legend Majed Abdullah heads that list with 72 goals, 26 clear of Al-Hilal great Sami Al-Jaber in second on 46. Al-Jaber's teammate Yasser Al-Qahtani is next with 42.

There's little time to savour it. Less than 24 hours after his historic goal, Al-Buraikan flies to Bangkok on Wednesday for the Asia's best awards ceremony, where he's in the running for the continent's Player of the Year award.

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Compatriot Salem Al-Dawsari and Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand will push him hard. Still, most predictions have Al-Buraikan winning the award for the first time in his career.

Thursday's ceremony at the Aksra Theatre King Power, which also staged the Asia's best awards in 2017, will hand out prizes across 19 different categories.

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Then it's straight back to Jeddah. Less than 24 hours after the ceremony, Al-Buraikan returns to the Al-Inma Stadium for Al-Ahli's Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr, postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Some reports questioned whether he'd make the Clasico after so much travel in the space of a few days. Others insist he'll be in Dutch coach Marino Pusic's squad.

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The match will be decisive in both sides' title race. Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi league table on 21 points from seven wins and four defeats, a full nine behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr are third on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and trailing second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference alone.