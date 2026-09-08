The Catalan meteorological agency has issued a danger warning, at level 4 out of 6, regarding the intensity of rainfall in the "Baix Llobregat" and "Barcelonès" areas tomorrow, Wednesday morning.

Barcelona begin their Champions League campaign against Feyenoord tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Camp Nou stadium in the first round of matchday one.

According to "Sport", the heavy rainfall expected during the morning will affect Barcelona's European fixture on Wednesday.

Forecasts point to downpours that could exceed 90 litres per square metre within three hours, accompanied by storms and the possibility of severe weather. The risk peaks between 08:00 and 14:00, though conditions may linger for most of the day.

Pol Planas and his "Juvenil A" side, Barcelona's youth team, will be the first of the "Blaugrana" outfits to face the storm. The Catalans host their Feyenoord counterparts (under-19) on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at the "Johan Cruyff" stadium, a match that marks both teams' debut in the UEFA Youth League.

Located in the "Sant Joan Despí" area, the stadium falls within the geographical scope covered by the weather warning. The match coincides almost exactly with the peak risk period, so the weather will be a key focus both in the hours before kick-off and during the game itself.

Things look different for the first team. Barcelona prepare to face Feyenoord at 6:45 pm Spanish time, by which point current forecasts expect the worst of the weather to have passed and conditions to have improved noticeably.

The rain should not affect the match itself. The bigger question concerns the state of the pitch after the heavy downpours. The surface at the "Spotify Camp Nou" faces a tough test, with large volumes of water accumulating in a short time putting the stadium's drainage system under real strain. The ground staff will have a few hours to work on the pitch and get it into the best possible condition before kick-off.

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