Kenan Yildiz is back at the top of Europe's wanted list. Real Madrid are preparing another move for the young Turkish winger this summer, a deal that could become one of the standout battles of the 2027 transfer window.

According to the Italian newspaper "Corriere dello Sport", Real Madrid have returned Yildiz to their list of priorities and could table an official offer in the coming months.

Los Blancos first enquired about the player back in the winter of 2025, when Xabi Alonso wanted to make him one of his main targets. Now the interest has been reignited.

Yildiz's future hinges largely on how things unfold at Juventus, who see the Turkish star as one of the key pillars of their project, especially after extending his contract until 2030.

Fail to qualify for the Champions League again, though, and the calculations could shift. That might push the Juventus board to weigh up selling their young star in the summer of 2027, particularly if they believe they have a ready-made replacement in young prospect Alajbegovic.

Real Madrid will have to dig deep to get the deal done. Juventus valued Yildiz at around 100 million euros at least about a year ago.

The Spanish club's hierarchy show no sign of balking at that price, especially with their relentless drive to bolster their attack and build a squad capable of coping with a congested fixture list.

Arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu and Yildiz could go head to head with Vinicius Junior for the left wing, a spot Real Madrid view as one of the keys to their forward line over the coming years.

Madrid won't have the field to themselves, though. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

The Gunners want to strengthen their left wing, while Bayern know Yildiz well from his days in the club's academy.