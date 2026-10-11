Hamza Abdelkarim's ambition of earning a bigger opportunity with Barcelona's first team has suffered a potential blow. Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has begun his spell with the Catalan club at a remarkable scoring rate, one that could make him Hansi Flick's preferred option in the period ahead.

Three goals in his first five matches in a Barcelona shirt, and all of that from just one start, against Getafe.





Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo report that the Brazilian needed only 123 minutes for those three goals, a rate of one every 41 minutes. He found the net against Feyenoord in the Champions League, then struck against Racing in La Liga, before keeping the run going with another against Getafe yesterday.

Those figures carry added weight because they have arrived while Raphinha is out injured, a spell that might have handed Abdelkarim the chance to prove himself and claim more space in the first team.

Jesus is not the only obstacle, either. Raphinha began the season in exceptional fashion with 12 goals in La Liga, a rate of one every 46 minutes.

The Brazilian winger's absence opened a door and Jesus walked straight through it with a start against Getafe. Hamza, meanwhile, faces stiff competition for minutes despite the positive signs he has shown lately.

The Egyptian forward shone in pre-season, finishing as Barcelona's top scorer, before making his first official appearance for the first team and then scoring his first international goal for Egypt's senior side.

None of this closes the door on Hamza. It does, though, make convincing Flick a far harder job, especially if Jesus keeps scoring at this rate.







