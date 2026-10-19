Revealed by Andoni Iraola, the Liverpool manager, has explained why the clash with Villarreal is special for him in the third round of the Champions League first stage.

Liverpool have won their first two rounds in this season's Champions League, and they will hope to keep their perfect record going against Villarreal, managed by Inigo Perez, Iraola's former assistant at Rayo Vallecano.

Perez had been due to join Iraola at Bournemouth back in 2023. A work permit issue scuppered the move.

Araujo said, during a press conference on the eve of Liverpool's clash with Villarreal in the Champions League: "This is a special match for me, because he is my friend. We have known each other since the Athletic Bilbao academy days, and we played together in the first team, and once he retired I asked him to help me as an assistant coach at Rayo."

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"We went through a lot of experiences together," he added. "He knows me well, and he knows everything about me, and I also follow his team in La Liga. It will be a strange match."

He continued: "Matches like these are not good for the relationship between the two of you. We used to talk a lot, but when you know you are going to face your friend, your conversations drop considerably. We would usually talk about the Premier League, La Liga, our families and everything, but with the match approaching, we are no longer in touch as much."

Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong are both expected to sit out Tuesday's clash. Both were forced off injured during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Brentford at the weekend.

Iraola commented: "I think there are different circumstances in the two cases. Jeremie Frimpong suffered a new and serious injury, and I think it happened in the second or third minute of his appearance, and it was difficult to anticipate."

"We have to wait until he recovers," he explained, "but I think his return before the international break will be difficult. We will try, but it is difficult for him to be ready by then."

On the Hungarian, he went on: "As for Dominik Szoboszlai, the situation is different, since it is not about a new injury. I think he is still in the same condition he was in roughly over the past week. The injury has not worsened, but perhaps we will have to show more patience until he fully recovers."

He concluded: "That does not mean he will need to wait a long time before returning, as he is in roughly the same situation as last week. But we have to show more patience in dealing with him, and I appreciate the effort he made in the last match to be available to play, and his desire to contribute during an extremely difficult match, which we knew would be very physical."



