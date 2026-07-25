A fresh blow: Barcelona continue to bleed in the transfer market

Barcelona have suffered another blow. The Women's Champions League winners have confirmed that star forward Salma Paralluelo is off to French side Lyon on a four-year deal, the latest name to leave the Blaugrana in the wake of their continental triumph.

Lyon announced the arrival of the 23-year-old Spain international in an official statement. It marks Paralluelo's first professional move outside Spain, and reunites her with former coach Jonatan Giráldez, who is spearheading an ambitious project at the French club under the ownership of Michele Kang.

A career filled with titles

Named Best Young Player at the 2023 World Cup, which Spain won, Paralluelo leaves the Catalan club after four eventful seasons. She collected 14 titles and scored 72 goals in 131 matches, two of them coming in the last Champions League final.

The left winger's exit is part of a wider wave of departures at Barcelona. The team have already waved goodbye to Alexia Putellas, who joined London City Lionesses, also owned by Michele Kang. It leaves the Blaugrana with a major challenge: replacing the key players who helped them win the continental title.

Ambitious reinforcements for Lyon

Lyon, for their part, were delighted to land Paralluelo. She joins a list of new signings that already includes Caroline Weir, Maria Luisa Grohs and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, as the eastern French club look to restore their standing among Europe's elite over the coming seasons.