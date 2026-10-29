Kylian Mbappé has found political backing in France as the Real Madrid star weathers his ongoing crisis with China.

It all began with an interview in which Mbappé said one of his favourite satirical images is a composite picture of his face superimposed on a "Chinese dictator", a clear reference, though he never named him, to the former leader Mao Zedong.

China reacted furiously to those comments. Marine Tondelier then stepped in to defend the France captain, with the Green party's secretary general taking his side.

She wrote on her "X" account: "Kylian Mbappé was entirely right to describe Mao Zedong as a dictator. The tens of millions of victims for whom Mao bears responsibility, and the totalitarian nature of his regime, are matters confirmed by all historians."

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"Therefore, Kylian Mbappé did not express an opinion, but presented facts," she added.

Tondelier went further still, rounding on the economic pressure exerted by China. "The systematic surrender to Chinese economic pressure is proof of weakness, and an admission that what we believe in is worth less than what we have to sell," she said.

The fallout for Mbappé has been significant. Some voices called for a boycott of Real Madrid, questions were raised over advertising contracts, and Chinese television pulled its broadcast of La Liga matches.

Real Madrid and La Liga president Javier Tebas also issued an apology to protect their commercial relations with the Chinese market.







