A French legend lashes out at Mbappe: you don't deserve the Ballon d'Or with this mentality

French football legend and Ballon d'Or winner Jean-Pierre Papin has launched a withering attack on his compatriot Kylian Mbappe, accusing the Real Madrid star of excessive narcissism and of wrecking his own chances in the Ballon d'Or race.

Papin, 62, who was crowned Ballon d'Or winner in 1991, delivered the broadside during a fiery interview with "France TV", carried by Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". His target was the personal campaign Mbappe has been waging to win the most prestigious individual award in world football.

"It is all about me alone"

One of the greatest strikers in France's history, Papin began with a tone that mixed admiration and reproach. "I admire Kylian a great deal. He is a record breaker, but there is a limit at which it all becomes about me alone. Me, me and me."

Then came the real sting, aimed at Mbappe's recent claim that he was the only player deserving of the award. "When the Ballon d'Or is awarded, you cannot say whatever you want. The Ballon d'Or is awarded by others. When he said: no one but me deserves the Ballon d'Or, that was far too much for me. Far too much."

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A blow on the fair play criterion

Humility was only the start of it. Papin went further, questioning whether Mbappe even meets the award's official criteria, singling out the fair play measure the Real Madrid forward leaned on to justify his candidacy.

His verdict dripped with sarcasm: "When you look at how the Ballon d'Or award is given, you find a whole series of criteria, and this particular criterion, when it comes to Kylian, does not apply to him. The rest of the criteria are fine, except for this one."

Nominating Harry Kane instead

Another surprise followed. The 1991 winner named his own preferred candidate, bypassing Mbappe altogether and backing England's Harry Kane.

"I have a special regard for Harry Kane," he explained. "He has produced an exceptional season, scoring 73 goals in a single year. He won the Golden Boot award, and I think he put in a wonderful performance at the World Cup as well."

The comparison ended with a pointed message to Mbappe: "Moreover, I see that Kane carries himself with great class in the way he communicates. He does not utter a single word out of place. He is there out of his love for football, and it is a pleasure for me to watch him."



