A free transfer takes former Barcelona star to the American league

Los Angeles Galaxy announced the free transfer signing of former Barcelona star Sergi Roberto on Saturday, wrapping up his spell with Como.

According to "Sport", Roberto has signed with the Galaxy until the summer of 2028, with the option of an additional year.

The American club used its official announcement to salute a career that spanned nearly 18 years at Barcelona.

Twenty-five titles came his way during that time at the Camp Nou, as the Galaxy were quick to point out.

General manager Will Kuntz put it plainly on the club's official website: "Sergi Roberto brings a blend of leadership, technical quality, tactical intelligence and experience in the competitions, qualities possessed by only a handful of players."

Waiting for him in Los Angeles is old Barcelona team-mate Riqui Puig, currently in the final stage of recovery from a cruciate ligament injury to the knee.

The pair played together at Barcelona between 2018 and 2022, winning two trophies along the way.

At Como, Roberto spent two seasons and proved pivotal in steering Cesc Fàbregas's side to a historic qualification for European competition.