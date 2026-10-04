Jesse Marsch, the former Leeds United manager, has insisted that "everybody knew" about Manchester City's cheating, and called for the club to be relegated from the Premier League, after it was found guilty of breaching financial rules.

Appointed as Leeds boss in February 2022, Marsch lasted just 12 months before the sack as the club battled against relegation from the Premier League.

Now in charge of Canada, the 52-year-old was asked about the ruling of an independent commission that found Manchester City had concealed payments worth £900 million over a nine-year period full of "sham" deals.

The ruling covered the period between 2009 and 2018, but Marsch reckons there were "inconsistencies" even during his own time in the Premier League.

Manchester City must be relegated

Speaking to The Guardian, Marsch said Manchester City should drop out of the Premier League as a result of the ruling.

City confirmed on Friday that they had lodged an appeal to overturn the independent commission's decision.

Marsch said: "I think Manchester City should be punished severely. I think they should be relegated to a lower division, and by the way, everybody knew about it. Everybody knew."

He continued: "That summer (2022), we and Manchester City were the only two teams that said we had made profits. For us, we made profits, because we sold Raphinha, and we sold Kalvin Phillips. We still had a lot of what we had bought."

He added: "At that time, we were not in a financial position that allowed us not to save. The owners did not have significant financial resources. But when Manchester City said this, I literally said: are you joking? Is this true? Some kind of joke?"

The manager noted: "When they said they got Erling Haaland for £52 million, it was like: yeah, okay, sure."

He said: "So, I knew there were inconsistencies in it, but what can you do? You just throw your arms in the air and say: this is football."

Clubs' accounts after the Covid pandemic

That summer of 2022 saw clubs disclose their accounts for the 2020-21 season, played behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leeds posted an operating profit of £5.5 million, their income boosted by a return to the top flight after promotion from the Championship.

Manchester City, meanwhile, announced a small profit of £2.4 million over the same period after recording losses of £126 million in the 2019-2020 season.

Their run to the 2021 Champions League final and a fourth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola were cited as the main reasons for that financial turnaround.

Marsch's comments also shone a light on the summer transfer window in 2022, which saw Manchester City sign Haaland for £52 million and prise Phillips from his Leeds side in a deal worth £42 million.

Leeds also sold Brazilian star Raphinha to Barcelona for £55 million, generating almost £140 million in revenue from the two deals.

Marsch was sacked in February 2023. Leeds went down at the end of that season.