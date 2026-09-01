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FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

A former Madrid star surprises everyone: "We won't see Real do what Barcelona did"

Real Madrid
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Spain

A frank Madrid admission

Rafa Alkorta reckons Barcelona under Hansi Flick have built a tactical identity the Whites simply cannot copy. The former Real Madrid defender heaped praise on the ferocious pressing the Catalans have imposed on opponents since the season began.

Both giants sit level at the top of the Spanish league, each racking up three wins from their opening games. Barcelona hold a two-goal edge in the scoring charts, hitting 12 so far, as both sides burst out of the blocks in attack.

Speaking on the radio programme "El Larguero" on "Cadena SER", Alkorta said: "Anyone who thought any team could do what Barcelona do should forget it. We will never see Real Madrid apply the pressing style that Barcelona apply."

That pressing, he explained, marks one of the clearest differences between the two teams. What Flick's players deliver demands a collective system and a tactical commitment that is difficult to replicate.

Real Madrid don't necessarily need the same approach to win, though. Alkorta pointed to the titles the club have lifted in recent years, the Champions League among them, all achieved without leaning on that kind of pressing.

"It's true they didn't need it, they won the Champions League and other titles without it, but I believe there is a different system and commitment at Real Madrid," he added.

Managing physical effort will prove crucial for Real Madrid, in Alkorta's view, with a squad full of stars facing a fixture-packed campaign. Lean too heavily on certain players, he warned, and their sharpness could dip in the second half of the season.

Jude Bellingham and his team-mates were on his mind here. Keeping their current levels going until March will be a challenge, he said, unless their minutes and energy are handled properly.

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