A firm decision: Zamalek show the red eye to tame Nasser Mansi

Zamalek have come down hard on Nasser Mansi after the forward went off script during Friday evening's trip to Rwanda's APR in the first leg of the CAF Champions League round of 32.

Mansi came off the bench and won it for the White Giant with a 90th-minute strike.

Then came the fallout. He ripped off his shirt and threw it to the ground, visibly furious, before spitting in the direction of the club's coaching staff.

An official statement on the club's social media account on Saturday evening confirmed Zamalek had referred Mansi for investigation and suspended him from group training.

The statement explained: "Zamalek coach Moamen Gamal has decided to refer Nasser Mansi for investigation and to suspend him from group training until the conclusion of the investigation, which the player will undergo after the team's delegation returns from Rwanda."

Football director Abdel Nasser Mohamed will submit a memorandum on the incident to Zamalek's legal affairs department, paving the way for the investigation with the player.

Whether Mansi rejoins group training depends entirely on what that investigation finds.