A figure exceeding a thousand: the painful story behind Manuel Neuer's injuries

Bayern Munich have been dealt another painful blow. Captain and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is injured again, the 40-year-old's fitness troubles resurfacing after a run of recent years that has turned into one long series of absences, disrupting his regularity for the Bavarian side.

German newspaper "Bild" report that Neuer suffered a partial tear in one of the tendons of his right foot during Saturday's clash with Mainz, a game Bayern won 2-1 in the Bundesliga.

The same report puts the German out of action for up to two months. It's a fresh setback for a side who now face the coming weeks without their captain.

Bild also laid bare just how much Neuer has suffered through injury. His spells on the sidelines before this latest problem already add up to 1,222 days, a figure that captures the physical problems dogging the veteran throughout his career and adds another chapter to a medical record full of them.