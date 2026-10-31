Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0 today, Saturday, in the ninth round of the Premier League.

Morgan Rogers fired the Blues in front in the 50th minute. Cole Palmer doubled their lead in the 64th.

VAR ruled out two goals on the day. Matheus Cunha thought he had scored for United in the 34th minute, while Estevao had a Chelsea effort chalked off in the 71st.

United defender Lisandro Martinez saw red during the match after an assault on Chelsea's Wesley Fofana.

The result lifts Chelsea up to fourth in the Premier League table on 16 points, while Manchester United slip to 16th on 7.

Michael Carrick had been on the brink of the sack in the days before this clash. United's board, though, renewed their faith in the manager until the Blues game.