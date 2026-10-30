Spanish football's referees' committee have named the official for tomorrow's eagerly awaited clash between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou. For Catalan fans, the choice stirs up plenty of painful memories.
Adrian Cordero Vega takes charge of Saturday's game, his fourth La Liga appearance this season and his first involving either Barcelona or Alaves. Madrid-based official Valentin Pizarro Gomez will run the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room.
The painful memory of Montjuic
Cordero Vega carries a special record with Barcelona. He has officiated just eight La Liga matches for the Catalan side, which have brought six wins and two defeats, according to "Mundo Deportivo".
One of those two defeats still haunts the Blaugrana faithful. On 30 November 2024, Barcelona slipped to a shock 2-1 loss against Las Palmas at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic, in a game drenched in refereeing controversy. Cordero Vega waved away two clear penalty appeals, one for a foul on young defender Pau Cubarsi and another on striker Pau Victor. It remains the most contentious moment of his career with Barcelona.
Ironically, the first match Cordero Vega officiated for Barcelona in La Liga also came against Alaves, at the Basque side's Mendizorroza home, where the Catalans ran out 2-0 winners.
His most recent Barcelona assignment arrived on the final day of last season, a 3-1 defeat to Valencia at the Mestalla.
What about Alaves?
For Alaves, Cordero Vega is a very familiar face. He has taken charge of 20 of their top-flight games, a run that has produced eight wins, three draws and nine defeats.
That last meeting with Alaves came in round 25 of last season back in February, a 2-2 draw with Girona at the Mendizorroza.