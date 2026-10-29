A European giant enters the race to host the 2038 World Cup

France are weighing up a joint bid to host the 2038 World Cup, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo has confirmed.

Diallo set out his country's intentions in an interview with the newspaper Ouest-France, with his comments published by the Tribuna website.

France have not staged the men's World Cup since 1998. With the tournament now expanded to 48 teams, talk of a joint bid alongside Germany is gathering pace.

"I would say that our relations with the German Football Association are excellent, and that this would be a wonderful symbol of bringing a new spirit to European national-team football, and indeed to the whole continent as well," Diallo said.

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He also hinted that a third European nation could join the party.

"We have begun to reach some ideas, but these are extremely complex projects, which of course require the support of the public authorities, and in our case, the support of the French government," he noted.

Any official French campaign for 2038 hinges on the political landscape, which Diallo expects to take shape after the country's presidential elections in 2027.