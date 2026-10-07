A European federation officially complains about Infantino over Trump

The Norwegian Football Federation have filed two official complaints with two committees of FIFA, accusing president Gianni Infantino of possible abuse of power and conflict of interest at a time when the criticism around him keeps mounting.

According to Agence France-Presse, the two complaints tackle three issues: Infantino's cancelled plan to open the World Cup to private sector investment, the lifting of the suspension of American star Folarin Balogun during the 2026 World Cup after an intervention by Donald Trump, and the awarding of the so-called "FIFA Peace Prize" to the American president.

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The Norwegians lodged the first complaint on Tuesday with the Ethics Committee, urging it to investigate "the conduct of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and any other individuals revealed by the investigation, regarding possible violations of the FIFA Code of Ethics".

Their second complaint went to the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee, calling on it to verify whether "FIFA's governance system, financial oversight, internal controls and decision-making processes have functioned as intended".

Trump: the common denominator

Lise Klaveness, the president of the Norwegian Federation, is known for her outspokenness and her long-standing opposition to Infantino. She sees Trump as the link between all three issues, according to what she told "The Times".

Take the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" plan. The venture capital company owned by Josh Kushner, brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, was meant to be its main investor.

Infantino launched the plan in July off the back of this year's hugely successful World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. It allowed private sector investors to buy stakes in a company set up within the initiative. But a wave of objections forced him into an embarrassing retreat within days.

Klaveness said: "FIFA Forward Enterprise is a governance issue, but it is linked to the other two issues because of the possibility of a conflict of interest and an abuse of office. There is a thread connecting these three issues, and it is the political system itself".

She asked: "Is it an abuse of power, or an abuse of office? Is it a violation of political neutrality? Is this in line with governance rules, given that the FIFA Council should be the strategic body, and that the president should not actually hold any unilateral authority?".

Without a rival

Back in August, Klaveness (45) called on Infantino to resign and drop his pursuit of a fourth and final term. The Swiss (56) has confirmed he will stand for re-election next March, and no rival has yet thrown their hat into the ring.

She also made clear she will not enter the race, even though some observers, among them Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter, reckon she is qualified for the FIFA presidency. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin of Slovenia has likewise announced he is not interested in standing.

That leaves Canada's Victor Montagliani, the CONCACAF president, as the most likely rival.



