Senegal's players sent a range of messages after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed their country as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions. Some celebrated the second star that will adorn the national team's shirt, while others sent a brotherly message to the Moroccan people, amid the controversy that has surrounded the case since the tournament final.
Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw was overjoyed. He called the decision a moment of pride for the whole Senegalese people, now that the sports court had settled the row over who won the latest edition of the continental tournament. Diaw wrote on social media: "Immense joy and what pride for an entire people! Let's enjoy this victory in a spirit of celebration and respect." He wants the celebrations to reflect the value of the sporting achievement.
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Diaw also reached out to the Moroccan people. Sporting rivalry, he insisted, should not damage relations between the two peoples, despite the dispute over the tournament final and the decision that followed. He added: "I send a brotherly message to our Moroccan brothers, because beyond the competitions, we remain one African people. Football must bring us together, never divide us. In the end, all of Africa is the winner!" He signed off by stressing the African bonds that go beyond the results of matches and competitions.
Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, meanwhile, focused on what the title means to the fans and to national identity. Winning back official recognition of the result achieved on the pitch, he said, was a victory that reaches beyond the players who took part in the tournament.
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The Al-Hilal defender took to social media after the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its ruling, writing: "There are victories won on the pitch, and others won in the hearts of an entire people. This victory brings both together."
He went on: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed it: Senegal are the 2025 African champions. But long before this ruling, you were there. Your prayers, your flags adorning the windows, your passion, and that pride which unites us, the pride of the people of Teranga."
He continued: "From Dakar to Ziguinchor, and on to the four corners of the world, you were our 12th man." The Lions of Teranga captain added: "Today, the result achieved on the pitch has been officially restored. And so a second star adorns our shirt, the symbol of a victory that belongs to an entire nation." Koulibaly also thanked his team-mates, the coaching staff and the Senegalese Football Federation: "Thank you to my brothers, the coaching staff and the federation for this fight. But above all, thank you, people of Senegal. This title belongs to you."
The Senegal captain signed off with a declaration of national pride: "Proud to be Senegalese. Proud to be one of the Lions." He finished the post with his country's flags and the trophy symbol.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against CAF's earlier decision to hand Morocco the title administratively. On Tuesday, it confirmed Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions. That second star now sits on the Lions of Teranga's shirt.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
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