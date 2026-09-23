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Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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A double punishment: will Musab Al-Juwayr lose Ronaldo's number in the Saudi national team?

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
M. Al-Juwayr
S. Abu Al-Shamat
C. Ronaldo
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Portugal

Saudi Arabia star receives fresh blow

Musab Al-Juwair has seemingly been hit with a double punishment. The Al-Qadsiah and Saudi national team star sparked major controversy just days before the start of the twenty-seventh edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia face Kuwait at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in their opening group-stage fixture of the tournament.

Saleh Abu Al-Shamat started the match wearing the number 7 shirt, the shirt Al-Juwair had worn for the Saudi national team in previous spells.

The switch came after Al-Juwair was dropped from the squad for the Gulf tournament just days before kick-off, for disciplinary reasons that remain officially undisclosed.

Now the Al-Qadsiah star fears losing his favourite number should he earn a recall in upcoming camps. It is the same number made famous by Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Kuwait crest
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Iraq crest
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The 23-year-old has made 39 appearances for Saudi Arabia across various competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 4 assists.

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