Sweden's Roony Bardghji made the most of his 45 minutes against Birmingham. The Barcelona player proved to everyone that he remains in demand in the current transfer market.

Barcelona's defeat on penalties after a 2-2 draw did little to dim the Swedish winger's display. He was one of the Catalans' standout performers in the second half, giving them pace, skill and decisiveness in the final touch.

According to the newspaper "AS", Bardghji's introduction coincided with the best attacking spell for Flick's team. He had two shots on target, hit a passing accuracy of 87% (31 of 36), completed two dribbles, recovered the ball three times, and committed 12 fouls.

Sporting director Deco must resolve Bardghji's situation before the transfer window closes. Barcelona believe in his talent and insist signing him was no mistake, but the competition for the winger's role is fierce. With Karim Adeyemi arriving and starting against Birmingham, his chances will be limited, if not non-existent.

The club's sporting management know the player needs enough playing time to keep developing. The best thing he can do is leave.

Deco still wants some control over the player for the future. The best route out is a deal that includes a buy-back option, or a percentage of any future sale, or a loan. Bardghji does not lack for offers.