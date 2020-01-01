'A deserved defeat' - Klopp concedes Liverpool were second best against Atalanta

The Reds boss didn't mince his words as he reflected on a particularly poor performance from his side

manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side "deserved defeat" on Wednesday after falling to Atalanta 2-0 in the .

In what was Klopp's heaviest ever loss at Anfield as Reds manager, his side failed to register a single shot on target as their opponents struck twice in the space of five second-half minutes.

Klopp's side are in the midst of a busy week that will see them play three games in the space of six days - a fact the German has previously hit out at broadcasters about.

More teams

Fielding a youthful starting side on Wednesday that included three teenagers in the form of Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams and Neco Williams, Klopp conceded Liverpool got what they deserved against .

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"It was not a good game. Both teams didn't create a lot until they scored the goals," Klopp told BT Sport.



"A deserved defeat in a difficult game. The ref didn't whistle a lot and that makes it even more difficult, for both sides. It was unbelievably intense and you need some breaks.



"When the first half is gone, you usually settle but for some players who didn't play for a while it was very intense for them. We didn't find a way in the game.



"We had moments but not real chances. It could happen to other teams. You ask us to go Saturday at 12:30, which is nearly a crime. That is nothing to do with the result, but congratulations to you. Thumbs up, no injuries and we go again."

Atalanta's 2-0 victory not only gives their hopes of progression to the Champions League knockout stages a further boost, but the win at Anfield will go down in their history books according to manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Article continues below

“Obviously, this is something which will be written in the pages of history. I remember when won in 1992 here – perhaps it is the last time an Italian club won here at Anfield," Gasperini said post-match.

"It is a shame there wasn't a crowd present, obviously this is a stadium that everyone is aware of its history, it is a part of the history of football. They haven't lost a Premier League game [at Anfield] in 64 matches.

"This is perhaps our biggest ever victory in our history, certainly our most prestigious. These victories allow you to grow and develop and improve."