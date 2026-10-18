Barcelona's German coach Hansi Flick has no objection to his Catalan club moving to sign his compatriot Finn Jeltsch, the Stuttgart centre-back.

According to Sport newspaper, the 20-year-old has a queue of major European clubs tracking him, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool all keeping tabs. Reports suggest Liverpool are ready to pay 50 million euros to get the deal done.

Sources close to the German club have confirmed Flick wants Jeltsch, rated as one of the most promising defensive mainstays around.

Flick keeps a close eye on football back home, and he proved it by signing Karim Adeyemi this summer.

That Adeyemi deal was a personal call from the Barcelona boss, who knew the player well. He was also the first to flag Jeltsch as a target for next summer.

Transfermarkt value the defender at around 40 million euros. His improving level suggests that figure will climb by next summer, which is when Barcelona appear to want the deal wrapped up.

Seriousness, calmness and composure set Jeltsch apart, and he bears a strong resemblance to a previous Barcelona target, his compatriot Nico Schlotterbeck.

Now in his third season with Stuttgart after arriving from Nuremberg, Jeltsch looks set to make this campaign his last with the German side.