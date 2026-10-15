"A decisive deadline and a near-impossible mission": the details of Real Madrid's legal battle to save Vinicius before the Clasico

A press report revealed on Thursday the fate of the appeal that Real Madrid will submit against the suspension handed to their Brazilian star Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid suffered a heavy blow ahead of the eagerly awaited meeting with Barcelona, after the competitions committee announced a four-match suspension for Brazilian Vinicius Junior over his sending-off during the match against Villarreal, meaning he will miss the Clasico scheduled for 25 October at the "Spotify Camp Nou".

The punishment came after he was sent off against Villarreal for pulling the hair of defender Saliba, according to what was stated in the referee's match report.

Under the decision, Vinicius will miss Real Madrid's matches against Sevilla, Racing and Valencia, as well as the most important fixture against Barcelona. The Madrid club intends to lodge an appeal against the decision, in the hope of reducing the number of matches of the suspension.

Newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" have covered the appeal file at length, laying out every detail of the matter.

Two of those matches, the paper explained, cover what the committee deemed a violent act, the grab on Saliba. The other two punish his protests towards referee Isidro Diaz de Mera.

The fate of going to the appeals committee

Appealing to the Spanish Football Federation's appeals committee looks a tough sell, because at best the sanction drops to three matches. The crux of the matter lies in the decision of the disciplinary body, where article 130 relating to violence was applied. Its first point states the following: "Any violent act committed during the match or as a direct consequence of any movement in it, provided that such an act constitutes a danger but does not result in harm or injury, shall be punished by a suspension of one to three matches or for a period of up to one month." However, the second point, which is fundamental in determining the punishment, adds the following: "If the act described in the previous paragraph takes place off the ball, without the possibility of competing for the ball or with play stopped, it shall be punished by a suspension of two to three matches."

That leaves room for manoeuvre. Real Madrid insist the grab happened while play was ongoing, and if that argument lands, the punishment shrinks to a single match.

But there is no room for leniency over the two matches because of his subsequent reaction, which the referee described: "After being sent off, and while he was still on the pitch, he continued to protest loudly against my decision, approaching the area where I was in an aggressive manner, and his team-mates had to restrain him, without showing any clear expression."

Article 127 of the disciplinary code, covering protests, sets the minimum suspension at two matches. The punishment cannot go any lower.

The article says: "A suspension of two to three matches or for a period of up to one month shall be imposed on anyone who protests to the main referee, the assistant referee or the fourth official, provided that this does not constitute a more serious offence."

A final deadline facing Real Madrid

The clock is the real problem. If Real Madrid want a decision before Sunday's game against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu, they must submit their request by three o'clock on Thursday afternoon, and should expect an answer by midday on Friday at the latest.

Submit the appeal between two o'clock in the afternoon and seven in the evening on Thursday, and the decision must be announced no later than two o'clock on Friday afternoon.

Leave it until after eight o'clock that same evening, though, and the decision only arrives in the following round. That would rule the Brazilian out of Sunday's match.

A possible lifeline for Vinicius

The next body before which an appeal can be lodged is the Administrative Court for Sport, which falls under the National Sports Council.

Last season, this court set its own deadlines for urgent appeals. If the appeal is submitted before 12:00 noon on the Friday preceding the match, the court must issue a ruling on the precautionary measure.

Miss that cut-off and no decision arrives for that round. Real Madrid can only lodge this appeal if they already hold a decision issued by the appeals committee.

Finding a solution at the Administrative Court for Sport is close to impossible if Real Madrid request a precautionary suspension of the punishment. The court's position so far has been to refuse precautionary measures in similar cases, convinced that a 25-man squad list makes suspending the punishment neither fundamental nor decisive.