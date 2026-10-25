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Atletico de Madrid v RC Deportivo de A Coruna - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A death stuns Atlético Madrid: Deportivo match almost cancelled before kick-off

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna
Atletico Madrid
Deportivo de A Coruna
LaLiga
Spain

The club issued an official statement

Atlético Madrid have announced the death of one of their season-ticket holders, who suffered a cardiac arrest the moment he entered the Metropolitano ahead of the match against Deportivo La Coruña. The Madrid side won 1-0, but grief hung over a game overshadowed by the tragedy.

In a message posted across their official social media accounts, the Spanish club offered their condolences to the fan's family and friends. The medical team did everything in their power to revive him, they confirmed, but their efforts failed. Atlético also took part in a memorial ceremony held at the stadium in his honour.

The match went ahead as normal despite the incident. Security officials assured the officiating team that the game could be completed without disruption, according to the official report of referee José María Sánchez Martínez, published by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Sánchez Martínez explained in his report that the National Police security coordinator came to the referees' dressing room at the interval, alongside Atlético Madrid's head of security and the La Liga match director. They told the officials the match could continue, and the incident was recorded in the official report.

On the pitch, Julián Álvarez settled it in Atlético's favour with the only goal of the game. The Argentine's strike mattered little, though, against the tragedy that claimed the life of one of the club's fans before kick-off.

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