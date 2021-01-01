'A day without Milan is like a day without my children' - Ibrahimovic eager to extend stay at San Siro

The veteran striker has revealed that he wants to remain on the Rossoneri's books beyond the end of the current season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is eager to extend his stay at San Siro because a day without his AC Milan team-mates "is like one without my children".

Ibrahimovic has been a talismanic figure in Stefano Pioli's squad since returning to Milan on a free transfer in January 2020, but only has a few months left to run on his current contract.

The Swedish frontman, who missed the Rossoneri's latest win against Hellas Verona through injury, claims to be in the dark with regards to a possible renewal, however, he has now made it clear that he would welcome to chance to commit to fresh terms with the club.

What's been said?

Asked if he will still be a Milan player next season, Ibrahimovic told the Che Tempo Che Fa TV show on Rai Play: “I don’t know, let’s see. If Paolo [Maldini] wants, I am up for it.

"I wanted to be there [for the Verona game], because I feel too much inside and I missed the team too much.

"When I spend a day without them, it's like one without my children."

Ibrahimovic's record for Milan this season

Despite the fact injuries have significantly limited Ibrahimovic's playing time in 2020-21, he has still managed to score 16 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

The 39-year-old has also recorded two assists while helping Milan rise to second in the Serie A standings and reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

Ibrahimovic added on his role in the team: "At Milan, I have many responsibilities, and I feel like a leader.

"This team is the only team where I am excited, I want to give a lot and teach a lot to be a guide, because when they look at me they expect something from me."

Can Milan win Serie A?

Milan led the way in the Serie A table throughout the first half of the season, but Inter managed to leapfrog their rivals into first place after beating Lazio on February 14.

The Nerazzurri won the Derby della Madonnina a week later to open up a four-point lead at the summit, while Milan also dropped valuable points against Udinese at the start of the month.

However, Pioli's side cut the gap at the top down to three points by beating Verona, and although Inter still have a game in hand, Ibrahimovic still believes the Scudetto is up for grabs.

"There are still many matches, everything is possible," he said. "They only have one match a week and have more time to recover. My job is to win trophies, and I came to Milan to win."

