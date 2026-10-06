Barcelona are preparing to announce Raphinha's contract renewal until 2030, a statement of intent over one of their most important attacking players for the years ahead.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian will put pen to paper with Joan Laporta next Friday. A press conference will follow, where Raphinha will explain the reasons behind his decision to stay in Catalonia.

The player himself had asked for the extension. Previously tied to Barcelona until 2028, he wanted to secure his future for the long term.

His release clause of one billion euros stays in the new deal.

Saudi clubs chased him hard over the summer with strong offers, but Raphinha chose to stay at Barcelona. He wanted a salary that reflects his current standing in the team, along with a long-term commitment.

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Since Hansi Flick arrived, Raphinha has become one of Barcelona's most important weapons. Flick convinced him to stay and handed him a leading role, and this season the player agreed to operate as an out-and-out striker after the club failed to sign Julian Alvarez.

That switch to the "9" has worked a treat. Raphinha is now the team's top scorer and one of the driving forces behind their attacking press, cementing his place as a central figure in Barcelona's project for years to come.

Expect the full story at the press conference, with both parties clearly determined to carry this partnership through to 2030.