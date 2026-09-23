Journalist Juanma Castaño, a programme presenter on the "Cadena COPE" network, has apologised following the controversy sparked by his comparison between Real Madrid's channel and the Basque newspaper "Gara", in an opinion piece he published yesterday, Tuesday, in the newspaper ABC.

The Spanish club fired back with a statement, branding the article "an extremely dangerous practice that crosses all boundaries".

Castaño said during his programme Partidazo de COPE: "The comparison, and the metaphor, are exaggerated. The comparison is unnecessary, and I apologise for comparing Real Madrid TV to the newspaper Gara. I should not have done that in this article."

He continued: "However, my opinion of Real Madrid's channel is exactly the same as the one I expressed in the rest of the article, an opinion I held yesterday and one that will remain until they change the way it is handled."

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he added: "I withdraw the comparison, but Real Madrid's channel lies, manipulates, targets and harasses. Let this be clear. I withdraw the comparison, it is unfortunate and wrong on my part ... This is my opinion without any comparison, and I repeat my apology for it."

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His article, titled "Real Madrid at war", criticised what he described as a state of ongoing conflict surrounding the club. Reducing the team's problems to refereeing ignores other crises within Real Madrid, he argued, though he acknowledged that some of the controversial refereeing decisions in the Madrid derby were worthy of discussion.

Castaño saved his sharpest criticism for Real Madrid's channel. Its style, he wrote, feeds the discourse that entrenches the club's permanent sense of being targeted. Then came the controversial analogy.

The newspaper "Gara" is historically linked to the separatist group ETA, which carried out acts of violence and armed attacks across Spain for decades. Gara has published statements and interviews with the group's leaders on several occasions, which led Real Madrid to describe Castaño's analogy as "an extremely dangerous practice".