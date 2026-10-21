Injuries continue to haunt Al-Nassr ahead of their eagerly awaited trip to Al-Faisaly in the Roshn League.

The Saudi side visit Al-Faisaly on Friday at the Al-Majmaah Sports City Stadium, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Nassr will go into the game without their two French stars, winger Kingsley Coman and defender Mohamed Simakan, both nursing injuries.

According to the newspaper, the medical staff refused to risk either player against Al-Faisaly, choosing instead to keep them on their rehabilitation programmes for fear of a relapse.

Next matches AFS Saudi Pro League 09:30 ALN

Over the coming days, that same medical staff will reassess the pair to decide whether they can feature against UAE side Al-Wasl next Monday, in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Both players have been struggling since the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan's Nasaf, the Monday before last, in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

The duo were set to miss the Classico against Al-Ahli last Thursday before it was postponed. They then sat out Tuesday's NEOM match in the tenth round of the Roshn League.