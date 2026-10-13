Manchester City's crises are no longer confined to accusations of breaching football's financial rules. British press reports have revealed controversial property agreements and close ties between Abu Dhabi investors and local authorities in the city of Manchester, placing British Prime Minister Andy Burnham under mounting political questions on the eve of the team's much-anticipated clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Sunday Times and The Times, property agreements concluded between Manchester City Council and companies linked to the Abu Dhabi United Group, owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the club's owner, included strict confidentiality clauses that have raised questions about transparency in the management of projects involving public land and interests.

Signed between 2014 and 2019, the agreements restricted the disclosure of information relating to certain projects without the approval of the parties concerned, among them development projects in the Eastlands area surrounding the Etihad Stadium. The arrangements also involved Manchester Life, a company established in 2014 with the participation of the city council and Emirati investors to develop residential projects in east Manchester.

Confidentiality clauses are common in property deals. Their broad scope here has still raised questions about the degree of transparency in the management of these projects, particularly given the difficulty of precisely determining their financial impact on public money and taxpayers.

All this lands while Manchester City are still facing the fallout from the financial case involving 115 charges of breaching Premier League regulations, according to the French website "Foot Mercato".

Those same reports say the independent investigation found breaches established in a large number of the clauses examined, amid allegations that more than 800 million pounds sterling had been injected indirectly through controversial commercial agreements. The club dispute the findings and continue to challenge them, which keeps the case open to new developments that could affect its sporting and financial future.

Former local officials have defended the property projects, insisting that they contributed to the development of areas that had suffered from neglect and attracted investment that delivered economic returns for the city. Manchester City Council also stressed that the confidentiality clauses were customary in such agreements and did not grant investors absolute authority over its communications or its legal obligations.

Burnham sits at the centre of the controversy. Reports have revealed the current British Prime Minister's previous relations with the Manchester City management during his time as Mayor of Greater Manchester between 2017 and July 2026.

According to The Times, Burnham received invitations to attend three of the team's matches at the Etihad Stadium, as well as a concert by the singer Ed Sheeran held at the club. He also appeared in September 2019 alongside Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the chairman of Manchester City, during Vincent Kompany's testimonial match.

The Greater Manchester authorities also confirmed that Burnham and Al Mubarak held an official meeting in 2021, on the sidelines of an investment summit organised by the British Department for International Trade, noting that the invitations the official received were declared in line with established procedures.

Political pressure mounted after Burnham expressed his concern over the possibility of the club being sold by its Emirati owners, in light of the fallout from the financial case, pointing to their role in the economic transformation the city has witnessed.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey have led calls for greater transparency regarding Burnham's relations with the club and its owners. The Prime Minister has pledged to disclose details of his commercial dealings with them during his time as mayor, while stressing the need for independence in the procedures relating to the financial case.

Downing Street stressed that the law applies to everyone without exception.

There is more. Reports indicated that the Greater Manchester authority provided three loans, with a total value of 55 million pounds sterling, to property projects backed by Emirati parties during Burnham's time as mayor.

That has reopened the debate over the funding terms, the guarantees offered to investors, and the extent to which public authorities are able to document and verify the economic returns of these agreements.

A report on local authority governance published in 2025 also pointed to weaknesses in the documentation and monitoring of certain long-term agreements, which has increased calls for stronger oversight and transparency.

Local authorities and Manchester Life continue to defend the economic impact of the projects, and reject accusations suggesting that investors were given unjustified influence over decisions or public statements.

Manchester City therefore find themselves facing a crisis that goes beyond match results and financial charges, touching on the relationship between foreign investment and public institutions in Britain.

With the Paris Saint-Germain clash approaching, pressure is building on the club and those around it. Transparency and accountability have become a central focus of the debate surrounding its relations with local authorities and the implications of its Emirati owners' investments for the city's future.