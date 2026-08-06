Celtic have wrapped up the signing of Egyptian winger Haitham Hassan from Spain's Real Oviedo on a four-year contract running until the summer of 2030, according to the reliable journalist Georgios Tzaras.

Writing on his official X account, Tzaras confirmed the agreement was 100% done between all parties. The Egyptian had accepted the Scottish champions' offer, and Real Oviedo were willing to sanction their star's departure, with some bonuses still under final negotiation.

Included in the contract is a clause handing a huge financial bonus to both Hassan and Real Oviedo should Celtic reach the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, something the journalist flagged in a previous report dated 26 July.

Celtic are working hard to complete the deal, which Tzaras branded "huge", to land the man he called "the World Cup star and the Egyptian star". Interest has soared since his outstanding display against Argentina. Real Oviedo want a fee of between 6 and 7 million euros to let him go.

Other Spanish and English clubs are circling too, all keen on the Egyptian winger who has become "a player worth following" according to Tzaras after establishing himself as one of the most prominent rising talents in La Liga.