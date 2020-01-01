A couple more top-class starters will ensure Man Utd challenge for the title again - Bosnich

A former Red Devil believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be given more time to complete a squad rebuild at Old Trafford

can start to challenge for the Premier League title again if they bring in "a couple more top-class starters", according to Mark Bosnich.

United have endured a hugely frustrating transitional period since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, slipping behind arch-rivals , and in English football's pecking order.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all failed to restore the glory days, with a second-placed top-flight finish in 2017-18 marking the Red Devils best showing of the last seven years.

Solskjaer inherited the managerial reins at Old Trafford on an interim basis after Mourinho's dismissal, and was handed a permanent three-year deal after overseeing an immediate turnaround in fortunes.

The Norwegian's honeymoon period came to a swift end as United limped to a sixth-place finish last season, but he was able to start making changes to the squad in the summer transfer window.

Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire were all brought in ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, which has so far proven to be another frustrating year for supporters.

United were unable to string a consistent run of wins together in the first half of the season, and slipped off the pace in the race for a top-four finish as a result.

However, signs of significant progress have been made over the last four months, with January arrivals Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo adding much-needed extra quality to Solskjaer's attacking ranks.

The Red Devils enjoyed an 11-match unbeaten run before the coronavirus-enforced break in the season, which saw them move to within three points of Chelsea in the race for the final spot while also reaching the latter stages of both the and .

Bosnich thinks United are heading in the right direction under Solskjaer, but still feels extra reinforcements will be needed for the gap to City and Liverpool to be closed.

"I wouldn't say right at this moment in time, but they are on an upward trajectory," the ex-United goalkeeper told Sky Sports.

"One thing that's in short supply these days is patience. I keep reciting the story about the patience the board showed Sir Alex Ferguson way back when. You can tell the direction Solskjaer wants to go.

"They were on a tremendous run before this break. He may need to strengthen the squad depending on who leaves during the next transfer period, whenever that may be, but a couple more top-class starters will ensure that Manchester United will be challenging for the title sooner rather than later."

When asked if United will still have the funds to recruit when the transfer market reopens, Bosnich replied: "I think they have always been one of those clubs. I do believe that regardless of the Covid-19 situation, Man United will be a club that has money to spend. Regardless if you spend £90m or £9m on a player, it's still a bit of a gamble, but they will definitely be in a position to do that."