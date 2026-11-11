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Hugo, the brother of Al-Nassr star Joao Felix, has stirred up controversy in recent hours after calling on him to leave the Saudi club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

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Press reports had revealed the possibility of João Félix leaving Al-Nassr in the upcoming summer transfer window, particularly as his current contract with the Saudi club expires at the end of the current 2026-2027 season.

What did João Félix's brother say about his future?

Hugo Félix, João's younger brother, is 22 years old and currently plays for the Portuguese club Tondela, after leaving Benfica's reserve team in the summer of 2025.

Speaking to the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola", Hugo said: "My relationship with João is very good. It pains me not to be with him every day, it is a pain that will always stay with me, but that is how football and life are, it is the life we chose."

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He added: "I speak with him almost every day about everything, about his matches, my matches, if someone gets injured, about everything. I always try to talk to him because I miss not being able to be together on a daily basis."

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He continued: "He is not the type to give me harsh advice, but he gives me a lot of advice, whether on the pitch or off it."

He explained: "I recently suffered an ankle sprain, and he told me what I should do. He is someone I listen to a lot, whether because he is my brother or because of his footballing experience, which only a few players possess."

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Asked about his future, he replied: "We have already spoken about this and I gave him my opinion. He needs to return to Europe as soon as possible. He must continue to be this happy, because the most important thing for a player to perform at the highest level is to play with happiness and confidence."

He concluded: "Since last season, it has become clear that he has both of these things, which is the most important matter, but he needs to return to Europe to play in a big league and in the Champions League, to stand out even more than he does now, and of course, to win the Champions League, because that is his dream."

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Those words echo comments his brother made earlier, when he revealed his desire to be crowned Champions League winner and sparked controversy over his wish to leave Al-Nassr.

Will João Félix leave Al-Nassr?

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Félix's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of the current season. That leaves him free to sign for any club in the upcoming winter window and move there on a free transfer the following summer.

The Saudi club may have the solution, though. The contract includes a clause allowing them to extend the deal for two additional seasons without the Portuguese player's agreement. But they would have to pay 20 million euros to Chelsea, as well as raising Félix's salary from 10 to 12.5 million euros per year.

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According to "Koooora", Al-Nassr's management, headed by Ahmed Al-Sultan, are racing against time to begin legal procedures aimed at activating that unilateral extension clause until the summer of 2029, and to shut down attempts by his agent, Jorge Mendes, to move him to Barcelona.

The firm stance from Al-Nassr's board followed confirmed reports of renewed interest from Barcelona in signing the player. Mendes was planning to exploit the expiry of the mandatory period of Félix's contract at the end of the current season, in the summer of 2027, to move him to the Catalan club on a free transfer or for a nominal fee.

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Sources indicate that Al-Nassr's management are currently trying to resolve some financial crises. Once they do, they will inform the Saudi Pro League of their readiness to provide the financial guarantees required for the Félix deal before the final deadline arrives next May.