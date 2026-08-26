The report comes from Sport Bild. In the friendly against RB Leipzig (3-1) in mid-August, Musiala collapsed on the pitch for the first time, and the public still knew nothing at that stage about his neurological dysfunction that causes so-called absence seizures.

Two days after the Leipzig game, according to Sport Bild, a meeting took place at Bayern's offices on Säbener Straße. Board member for sport Max Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund, Musiala, his management and one of the treating doctors discussed how to handle the situation going forward. The officials at the record champions had known throughout the whole of last season about Musiala's illness and, according to the report, suggested making the health issue involving the playmaker public now.

Because Musiala was reportedly not yet ready to do that, the parties apparently reached a compromise: the 23-year-old would inform the public as soon as he collapsed for a second time during a match. That happened just one day later in the friendly at 1. FC Heidenheim (4-2), and the statement Musiala published on Instagram immediately afterwards had been written by him in consultation with the club.

Call from Jürgen Klopp apparently impressed Jamal Musiala

Among those who then called Musiala was the new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp, according to Sport Bild. Klopp is said to have assured the Bayern star of his full support and told him he was a central part of his plans for the Germany team. Musiala is said to have been impressed by the conversation with his new national coach.

The report also gave details on Musiala's contract. When he signed it in February 2025, with the deal said to earn him around €25 million a year, the absence seizures had not yet occurred. Accordingly, there are no special clauses or safeguards relating to them in the contract.

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The collapses against Leipzig and Heidenheim came after the medication used to treat his illness was reduced following the World Cup. "He reduced it a little, now we have to increase it a little again," Eberl had recently explained, adding that the medication was now being readjusted after the frightening incidents. Before the new dose takes effect, it can take up to 14 days, which is why Musiala is currently not taking part in team training and is only training individually.

When can Jamal Musiala play for Bayern Munich again?

According to Sport Bild, Musiala is not in contention for the squad for Friday's Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart. A comeback eight days later on matchday two away to Schalke is said to be more likely. Meanwhile, the first Germany squad of new head coach Klopp will be announced on 17 September, by which point Musiala could be back in competitive action.

Musiala is also said to be very happy with the way Bayern are handling his difficult situation, according to Sport Bild. There has also recently been a personal conversation with coach Vincent Kompany, in which he conveyed this message to him: Musiala has never been better than he is now since Kompany took office in 2024. This is also reflected in recent public comments by the Belgian coach: "I know that he has made huge progress this summer. Look at the minutes he has played. He has done things that were not on the same level as our best players, but one level higher. We have not seen Jamal like this since his injury against Paris," Kompany stressed.

Sport Bild also report that Musiala has been followed by a camera away from the pitch for several months. The idea is to turn that footage into a documentary about the wizard with the ball, although the report does not provide any further information on where it will appear or when it will be released.