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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

A complicated equation between Barcelona and Manchester United: will Rashford return to the Camp Nou?

Transfers
Barcelona
Manchester United
M. Rashford
Premier League
LaLiga
Spain
England

Atletico deal falters, changing the picture

Barcelona are weighing up a fresh decision on the future of the English striker, having appeared to settle on a definitive parting of the ways in recent weeks.

Rashford spent the 2025-2026 season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United, and he enjoyed a strong spell in Spain, chipping in with a hand in 28 goals across the campaign.

Yet Barcelona chose not to trigger the purchase option written into the loan deal, opting instead to sign Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi. Rashford's future, though, could take a very different turn over the coming weeks.

A report from English website "TEAMtalk" claims Barcelona remain in contact with Rashford's representatives as they assess their attacking options and explore a possible return for the player.

It all comes as Barcelona continue to struggle in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, a setback that could nudge the Catalans back towards the Rashford option before the window shuts.

Club Friendlies
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL
Premier League
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN

Rashford is rated highly at Barcelona for his ability to cover more than one role across the front line, especially following the exits of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, according to the same source.

Manchester United face a thornier equation. Rashford is back in the squad, and they stand ready to shoulder one of the biggest wage bills in the Premier League.

Doubts linger internally, though, over whether that is the best long-term answer, particularly if Barcelona or another club table a financially attractive offer.

Read also: A plan to treat the weak points: Mourinho postpones the return of Real Madrid's jewel

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