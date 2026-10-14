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AS Roma v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

A comeback like no other: Real Madrid achieve another miraculous record in the Champions League

Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
Liverpool
Italy
Spain
England

The Royal Club edge out Liverpool

Real Madrid pulled off a historic and unprecedented comeback in the Champions League, turning a 3-1 deficit against Roma into a thrilling 4-3 win after an extraordinary revival in the closing minutes.

Three goals in quick succession did it. Carlos Espi struck on 82:04, Endrick followed on 84:40 and Antonio Rudiger completed the job on 89:47, flipping a two-goal deficit into a one-goal lead.

A statistic published by MisterChip put the whole turnaround at 7 minutes and 43 seconds, the fastest away comeback in Champions League history.

The Spanish giants broke a record that belonged to Liverpool, who took 12 minutes and 48 seconds to overturn their deficit against Villarreal when the two teams met on 3 May 2022.

Another historic entry goes into Real Madrid's European record, a match heading for defeat turned into a thrilling victory in the decisive moments. Two rounds played, full marks.

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