Saudi football is entering a new revolutionary chapter, and the four major clubs sit right at the heart of it: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

The Saudi Ministry of Sport announced today, Wednesday, the start of transferring ownership of the shares held by non-profit foundations, which represent 25% of the shares of the four major club companies, to the Public Investment Fund.

That move hands the Public Investment Fund full ownership of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli. The boards of directors of those foundations will be dissolved once the necessary statutory procedures are completed.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", this step marks the second stage of transferring ownership of the four major clubs, in line with the objectives of the investment and privatisation project for sports clubs.

For now, the boards of directors of the club companies will keep performing their duties until their terms end, and that includes the members appointed by the non-profit foundations.

Public Investment Fund employees, meanwhile, will resign from chairing the clubs' executive committees, complying with the regulatory rules on fairness of competition.

Al-Hilal remain the sole exception among the four major clubs. Kingdom Holding Company, owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, took over 70% of the club's shares last April.

Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are also expected to pass to a group of investors and businessmen in the coming period, completing the privatisation of the major Saudi League clubs.

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