A Catalan newspaper: the mission began before the opening whistle: Madrid's pressure surrounds the Clasico referee

A Catalan newspaper has accused Real Madrid of ramping up pressure on Spain's refereeing body ahead of next Sunday's eagerly awaited clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The paper claims the royal club's repeated complaints throughout the week have poisoned the atmosphere before the Clasico, played out against the battle for top spot and a six-point gap between the two sides.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Real Madrid have leaned on their official television channel and the statements of their officials, alongside criticism aimed at La Liga president Javier Tebas, to crank up the tension before kick-off. The Spanish newspaper suggests the club want to create an atmosphere that could sway reactions to refereeing decisions during the match.

Tempers flared further, the report adds, after the controversy that followed Real Madrid's clash with Sevilla. The incident involving Turkey's Arda Guler, which drew no intervention from VAR, sparked criticism and questions over the refereeing. The royal club, meanwhile, feel they have been on the wrong end of unfair calls in recent weeks.

Alberola Rojas the closest to handling the Clasico

On the identity of the match referee, the Catalan newspaper explained that the Spanish federation has yet to announce the appointment officially. Alberola Rojas has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of the Clasico, with Hernandez Hernandez initially viewed as the frontrunner. The name of the VAR official has also yet to be confirmed.

Whoever takes the whistle will face enormous pressure, the newspaper believes, amid the escalating refereeing row of recent weeks. The Madrid derby stoked the fire, with Real Madrid fans objecting to incidents they felt should have seen Atletico Madrid players sent off.

Those objections also covered interventions involving Kang-in Lee and Valverde, plus the Romero and Bellingham incident. All of it, the paper reckons, has turned up the heat on the referees' performance before the big match.

Vinicius Junior will sit out the Clasico too. The Brazilian is suspended following his red card against Villarreal, punishment for pulling the hair of opposition player Saliba, according to the report.

The Champions League adds to the heat of the atmosphere

The tension won't stop at statements and refereeing rows, the newspaper confirmed. The days before the Clasico are packed with crucial Champions League fixtures, with Barcelona travelling to Paris Saint-Germain while Real Madrid host Leipzig.

Once those two European ties are done, the picture will clear up. The fitness of the players and their readiness for the Clasico will become known, and the paper expects the refereeing debate to erupt the moment the officiating team is confirmed.

Real Madrid's official channel "RMTV" will scrutinise the appointment, the newspaper predicts, and dissect it through the video clips it routinely publishes to pick apart controversial decisions. That alone could pile more tension onto the match.

The coming days will be extremely sensitive before the clash moves to the pitch, the report concluded, with points at stake and the refereeing row raging on. The result of the Clasico, it insists, will do more than anything to shape the reactions once the final whistle blows.

Before the Clasico: all possible refereeing pressure on the table